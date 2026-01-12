REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer Down

Calif. police commander dies while on training trip

“[Commander Scott Aaron] served our department and community with the utmost dedication, compassion, and professionalism,” Oxnard PD Chief Jason Benites stated

January 12, 2026 05:40 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Sergeant Grant Candies (71).png

Oxnard Police Department

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of Commander Scott Aaron, who died while attending a training assignment in Orange County, KTLA reported.

Aaron, a 21-year veteran of the department, was discovered deceased in his hotel room around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 10 after failing to report to training. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check, which led to the discovery.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, officials said no foul play is suspected, and the death is likely due to natural causes, according to the report.

The department released a statement expressing “tremendous heartbreak and sadness” over the loss. Aaron had recently been promoted to commander and had served in numerous roles, including patrol officer, traffic officer, field training officer, Major Crimes sergeant and patrol watch commander.

Prior to his law enforcement career, Aaron served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including assignments with the Security Force Company in Yorktown, Virginia, and the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines in Twentynine Palms.

He began his policing career in 1996 with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office in Virginia and joined the Oxnard PD in November 2004 after returning to California.

“Scott served our department and community with the utmost dedication, compassion, and professionalism. He was a very hard-working and talented officer – an example for others to follow,” said Oxnard Police Department Chief Jason Benites. “If we needed something handled, and handled with excellence, we called on Scott. He loved Oxnard, he was proud of his service, and he was a dedicated husband and father. He will be remembered fondly with love and respect.”

Aaron is survived by his wife, daughter, son, mother and grandson.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com