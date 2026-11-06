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LAPD officer dies during on-duty training exercise

Officer Thomas Denton, who joined LAPD in 2006, died while training with the dive team

November 06, 2026 10:08 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Officer Thomas Denton

LAPD

LOS ANGELES — A veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer died during an on-duty training exercise, KABC reports.

Officer Thomas Denton was training as part of the dive team when the incident occurred about 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 in Huntington Beach, according to KABC.

Denton was transported to the hospital following the incident. Police have not released details about what happened during the exercise or the exact location. The circumstances remain under investigation.

A procession was held the evening of Nov. 5 as officers, firefighters, relatives and friends lined the streets while Denton’s body was transported from the hospital to the Orange County Coroner’s Office in Santa Ana.

Denton joined the LAPD in 2006 and was assigned to LAPD’s Metropolitan Division.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.