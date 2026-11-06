LAPD officer dies during on-duty training exercise

LOS ANGELES — A veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer died during an on-duty training exercise, KABC reports.

Officer Thomas Denton was training as part of the dive team when the incident occurred about 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 in Huntington Beach, according to KABC.

Denton was transported to the hospital following the incident. Police have not released details about what happened during the exercise or the exact location. The circumstances remain under investigation.

A procession was held the evening of Nov. 5 as officers, firefighters, relatives and friends lined the streets while Denton’s body was transported from the hospital to the Orange County Coroner’s Office in Santa Ana.

Denton joined the LAPD in 2006 and was assigned to LAPD’s Metropolitan Division.