N.M. deputy killed in crash with another deputy during search for suspect

By Matthew Reisen

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. — A Taos County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was killed after crashing into another deputy’s vehicle as authorities searched for a reckless driver along N.M. 518 late Friday.

New Mexico State Police said Sgt. Joseph Apodaca, who joined TCSO in 2018, was on his department-issued motorcycle when he T-boned another deputy who had turned into a dirt driveway.

Sgt. Ricardo Breceda, a State Police spokesperson, said Apodaca was pronounced dead around 11:45 p.m. The identity of the other deputy involved in the crash was not released.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Joseph Apodaca, who dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of Taos County,” State Police Chief Matthew Broom said in a statement. “This tragedy is felt across the entire law enforcement community, and we stand alongside the men and women of the Taos County Sheriff’s Office during this incredibly difficult time.”

Breceda said around 10:25 p.m. Friday, Taos County deputies were trying to find a reckless driver along N.M. 518 and believed the suspect had turned onto a dirt driveway in the 7200 block of the road, south of N.M. 68.

“During the attempt to enter the driveway, a TCSO Deputy who was driving a marked police pickup truck, initiated a left turn into the drive,” Breceda said. “At that time, TCSO Sergeant, Joseph Apodaca, who was operating his department-issued police motorcycle, collided with the driver’s side of the deputy’s pickup truck.”

He said the crash is being investigated by State Police. No further details were released on Saturday.

New Mexico Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie said in a statement that Apodaca’s death “is a painful reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day in service to their communities.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state offered condolences to the sheriff’s office and family of Apodaca.

“The New Mexico State Police is committed to supporting the Taos County Sheriff’s Office in any way we can as they grieve the loss of their brother,” Broom said. “We ask all New Mexicans to keep his loved ones, friends, and fellow deputies in their thoughts as they navigate the days ahead.”

Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera could not be reached Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, Miera said Apodaca “was the kind of leader who did not seek recognition but earned the respect of everyone around him through his actions.”

“He led with humility, professionalism, and quiet strength. His commitment to this community and to his fellow deputies never wavered,” Miera said. “This is a tremendous loss for our office and for Taos County, and he will never be forgotten.”

Taos County Commissioner Miguel Romero said in a statement that Apodaca “made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community.”

Apodaca started his career with Taos County in 2014, working at the Adult Detention Center before joining the sheriff’s office in 2018, eventually attaining the rank of sergeant.

A Facebook post with photos from Apodaca’s graduation show him smiling broadly, holding his certificate in one hand and shaking then-sheriff Jerry Hogrefe’s hand with the other.

In addition to his regular duties, in 2020 Apodaca was put on the sheriff’s office swift water rescue team, helping perform rescues in whitewater and retrieving bodies from below the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.

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