Officer Down

Texas officer shot, killed by suspect who then died by suicide after standoff

Copperas Cove Officer Elijah Garretson, 27, joined the PD seven months ago and earned the Academic Award after graduating with the highest GPA in his academy class

January 12, 2026 10:53 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Sergeant Grant Candies (70).png

Officer Down Memorial Page

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Copperas Cove Police Officer Elijah Garretson, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting, KCEN reported.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, but Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko confirmed that the suspect died by suicide following an extended negotiation with law enforcement.

Garretson, 27, joined the Copperas Cove Police Department in June. He earned the Academic Award for graduating with the highest GPA in the class, the department stated in a social media post.

While still in the academy, Garretson was recognized for rendering aid to a fellow cadet during a medical emergency.

The Copperas Cove Police Department acknowledged the loss in a public statement, asking for privacy and patience as the department and Garretson’s family grieve.

“As we begin to navigate this incredibly difficult time, we ask for understanding and patience… Out of respect for all those affected and the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time,” the statement read.

Law enforcement agencies across Central Texas shared condolences.

Killeen Police Department praised Garretson’s service.

“There are no words that can ease the pain of such a loss… This officer answered the call to serve with courage, honor, and selflessness,” the department stated.

Waco Police Department and Lampasas Police Department also expressed their support, stating they stand with Copperas Cove Police and are keeping the officer’s family and colleagues in their thoughts.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com