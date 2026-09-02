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U.S. wildlife officer dies while evacuating residents during wildfire

Officer David Taylor was a U.S. Navy veteran who served with the United States Department of the Interior - Fish and Wildlife Service - Division of Refuge Law Enforcement

September 02, 2026 09:09 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Taylor

Officer Down Memorial Page

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — A U.S. wildlife officer died while he was working to evacuate residents from areas endangered by a wildfire, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officer David Taylor served with the United States Department of the Interior - Fish and Wildlife Service - Division of Refuge Law Enforcement. He was working to evacuate residents from the Railroad South Fire when he died on Aug. 29.

His last known contact was assisting a family as they evacuated their home, according to the page. His body was later found inside a structure.

Taylor was a United States Navy veteran and had served as a wildlife officer at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge and Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com