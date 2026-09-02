U.S. wildlife officer dies while evacuating residents during wildfire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — A U.S. wildlife officer died while he was working to evacuate residents from areas endangered by a wildfire, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officer David Taylor served with the United States Department of the Interior - Fish and Wildlife Service - Division of Refuge Law Enforcement. He was working to evacuate residents from the Railroad South Fire when he died on Aug. 29.

His last known contact was assisting a family as they evacuated their home, according to the page. His body was later found inside a structure.

Taylor was a United States Navy veteran and had served as a wildlife officer at the Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge and Las Vegas National Wildlife Refuge. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.