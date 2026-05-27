Va. officer who first called in 9/11 Pentagon attack dies from cancer linked to recovery efforts

ARLINGTON, Va. — The officer who first called in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack on the Pentagon has died after suffering from cancer related to his service there, the Arlington County Police Department said in a statement.

Arlington County Police Cpl. Barry Foust was diagnosed with cancer related to 9/11 recovery efforts in June 2025. He died on May 22.

“On the morning of September 11, 2001, Corporal Foust was on patrol at the intersection of Walter Reed Drive and Columbia Pike when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon,” ACPD said. “He immediately reported incident information over the radio, beginning Arlington County’s response to the terrorist attack at the Pentagon. He remained working at the site for the following week , collecting evidence and the remains of victims ... Corporal Barry Foust truly embodied the spirit of public service.”

Foust started his career as a patrol officer in 1986 and later became a certified motor officer. After 32 years, he retired from ACPD in June 2019.

Foust then served as an officer with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department from March 2020 to December 2022. During that time, he stayed in contact with ACPD and provided mutual aid support during large-scale events, the department said.

When ACPD continued to struggle with staffing following the pandemic, Foust returned to dut in December 2022 and continued his service with the department.

He had spent a total of 35 years at the ACPD.

Foust was 64 years old and is survived by his wife, daughter and granddaughter. He is the second ACPD officer to die of 9/11-related cancer.