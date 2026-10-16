Ga. officer fired for sharing ALPR access with ICE officer husband, disciplinary docs allege

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah Police officer was fired for sharing her ALPR system credentials with her ICE officer husband, WJCL reported.

In department files obtained by WJCL, the Savannah PD reported that it fired the officer after concluding that she gave an unauthorized person access to a sensitive police system, violated policy and compromised its use-tracking safeguards.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

The officer’s husband did not have a Flock account through the Department of Homeland Security. However, he was able to conduct nearly 1,000 searches across six states related to ICE investigations between January and July 2026, according to the audit. The ICE officer estimated he used the account for about four months during that time frame.

The ICE officer denied using the system for any personal reason and stated that every search was for a person with an active arrest warrant, WJCL reported. The investigation began after an internal audit flagged the Savannah officer’s Flock use as unusually high.

The Savannah officer acknowledged to investigators that she allowed her husband to use her account and stated that she had understood it was not permitted. She said that she herself rarely used the program, but that she would generally access it to assist with missing person cases involving behavioral health patients.

Supervisors initially disagreed over the discipline, WJCL reported. Interim Maj. Max Nowinsky sustained the allegation but recommended an eight-hour suspension, noting that investigators found no evidence the searches were done for personal reasons or gain. He also pointed to the officer’s clean disciplinary record since she joined SPD in 2020.

Maj. Michelle Halford rejected that and recommended termination, citing the intentional sharing of credentials, the recurring unauthorized access and the scale of the activity. Assistant Chief Robert Gavin agreed, writing that state law allowing agencies to share plate data for legitimate purposes did not allow her to share her personal login. Because the searches were logged under her account, the audit trail identified her, not her husband, as the user.

The investigation did not find that the Savannah officer’s misconduct violated Georgia state law regarding ALPRs. The disciplinary records obtained by WJCL show that the officer appealed the termination decision, saying she was trying to assist another law enforcement agency. The police chief’s office agreed with the recommendation for her termination on Aug. 13.

Should discipline for credential sharing depend on the scale of the access, or is any sharing grounds for termination?