Recent police timecard fraud cases highlight oversight challenges

A Fountain Valley, California officer has been charged with felony grand theft for allegedly collecting pay for time he did not work — including missed court appearances that resulted in 27 dismissed cases, according to prosecutors. That case is prompting a broader question for agency leaders: Are such incidents isolated, or do they point to recurring gaps in oversight and accountability?

A series of recent timecard fraud cases involving law enforcement officers suggests the issue is not isolated. While not widespread, these incidents are not rare, and their consistency is drawing increased attention from agency leaders.

Recent reporting highlights multiple instances in which officers are accused of falsifying records to receive unearned compensation. These cases span different regions and agency sizes, but share similar vulnerabilities.

In Florida, three Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers have been accused of stealing $33,000 in unearned overtime. Each had prior disciplinary actions unrelated to the current allegations, which stemmed from off-duty employment. In response, Sheriff TK Waters implemented a new policy requiring supervisors to directly verify atypical overtime requests. “The on-duty supervisor is going to have to lay eyes on them,” he said.

In Massachusetts, former Adams Police Chief Kevin Scott Kelly was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly submitting false reimbursement claims tied to a grant-funded traffic safety program, collecting more than $19,000 in overtime.

In Baltimore, a lieutenant, a sergeant and a former officer are under indictment after allegedly manipulating time records to receive unearned salary.

In New Orleans, a reporter found at least two officers at home while records indicated they were on duty. Sgt. Henry Burke’s pay records showed he worked 12 hours a day, every day of the year — increasing his base salary from $87,254 to more than $280,000. Another supervisor, Sgt. Alfred Russell, was linked to multiple edits of Burke’s timesheets through his user ID. In November 2025, the department implemented biometric verification for officers going on and off duty.

In California, a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office custody sergeant was arrested on charges including embezzlement, forgery and grand theft after allegedly collecting more than $175,000 for shifts he did not work over several months.

These cases represent only a sample of recent allegations that have resulted in criminal charges.

Across them, several common themes emerge. Supervisors and veteran officers are frequently involved, sometimes working in coordination with others. Overtime — particularly tied to off-duty employment or grant-funded programs — appears to be a common vulnerability. In many instances, the misconduct is uncovered through anomalies in records, audits or secondary investigations rather than direct complaints.

How agencies can reduce risk

Research on police misconduct often points to leadership and organizational culture as contributing factors. While individual actions are not always directly attributable to agency leadership, culture is.

The concept of the Hedonistic Calculus, introduced by 18th century criminologist Jeremy Bentham, suggests individuals weigh the potential benefits of an action against its risks. In cases of timecard fraud, those risks include disciplinary action, criminal charges, reputational harm and loss of career.

Reminding officers of their ethical obligations can’t consist solely of a mandatory 4-hour block of instruction. These expectations should be reinforced in short bursts — through memos, briefings and case study reviews. Officers should also be taught to recognize signs of potential misconduct, including personal problems, changes in financial behavior, cynicism that leads to a sense of entitlement, stalled career progression or anxiety approaching retirement.

Integrity audits can include spot checks of paperwork, field checks of activity and reports of questionable conduct or judgment from the public or peers. Officers involved in timecard fraud often have a history of disciplinary actions or a pattern of relatively minor infractions.

Reviewing financial records for anomalies is often a first step in identifying time fraud. In many cases, wage theft comes to light when suspicious patterns emerge during routine oversight. Random audits can uncover attendance issues, unusually high overtime requests and lifestyle changes that warrant closer examination.

What effective accountability looks like

As with any potential criminal activity involving a police officer, an outside agency should conduct the criminal investigation in coordination with internal reviews of policy violations, in accordance with current policy and interagency agreements. Modern investigative techniques — including GPS tracking, surveillance video and cell phone records, when lawfully obtained — are critical in cases where officers claim pay for time not actually worked.

There must be no room for accusations of a “blue wall of silence.” Accountability applies at every level — to officers, supervisors and those who enable misconduct. Peer accountability, often labeled “whistleblowing,” is a product of department culture, and those who report misconduct must be protected from retaliation.

Public transparency can help repair the damage caused when a law enforcement officer breaks the law, breaches public trust and mishandles taxpayer dollars. Swift, visible action can also serve as a deterrent to others who may consider similar misconduct.

Why this matters for police leaders

Government leaders, particularly chiefs and sheriffs, are responsible for managing public resources and maintaining trust. Systems that are defensible, auditable and consistently enforced are essential.

Trust remains a cornerstone of policing, but it must be supported by verification. As Ronald Reagan famously said, “Trust, but verify.”

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