BWC: Man runs at Ariz. officers with machete before fatal OIS

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A man armed with a machete was fatally shot by a Coolidge police officer during a confrontation outside the city’s police station, AZ Family reported.

The Feb. 5 incident began when an officer responded to a domestic disturbance in front of the station. Video shows an officer speaking to a woman inside a vehicle when a man appears walking toward the vehicle, wielding a machete.

The man swung the blade around and hit it on the ground as he began to run toward the officers. Officers repeatedly instructed the man to drop the weapon, but he continued to charge at them.

At least one officer fired, striking the suspect. He died from his injuries, according to the report.

Surveillance footage released along with the body camera video shows the man leaving his house with the machete. News4Tucson reported that the man called a family member to say goodbye before driving to the scene. He was reportedly in the process of divorcing the woman in the vehicle.