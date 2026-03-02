Semi-truck driver rams multiple cruisers, injures 2 Ohio officers before being shot

By Megan Sims

cleveland.com

AKRON, Ohio — Three law enforcement officers fired their weapons Saturday evening at the driver of a semi-truck who reportedly struck multiple police cruisers and civilian vehicles during an incident that began with a disturbance call at an IHOP in Springfield Township, WKYC reports.

The suspect was struck at least once and transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to Akron police. Two officers were injured.

Police said the chain of events began around 6 p.m. when Springfield Township officers responded to an IHOP on South Arlington Road for a report of a man creating a disturbance. When officers arrived, the suspect left the restaurant, got in a semi-truck and drove into a nearby Walmart parking lot, WKYC said.

Springfield Township officers positioned a marked patrol car to prevent the semi from leaving.

“The suspect initially stopped but refused repeated commands to exit the vehicle,” police said. “As officers attempted to remove the suspect from the semi-truck, he suddenly accelerated.”

Authorities said the semi maneuvered around the cruiser and headed toward South Arlington Road. During the confrontation, one Springfield Township officer was thrown from the moving truck and suffered injuries, according to WKYC. A second officer safely exited the vehicle and was unharmed. The injured officer was taken to a hospital.

Officers pursued the truck northbound on Interstate-77 but ended the chase after it entered Akron.

Truck strikes cruisers in Akron

Around 6:14 p.m., Akron officers located the truck in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Market Street. Police said the driver struck several cruisers before speeding westbound.

As the truck approached Innovation Way, it hit another cruiser and multiple civilian vehicles, according to WKYC. Two Akron officers fired their weapons, striking the driver at least once. A deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office also fired his weapon.

The two Akron officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave, which officials described as standard procedure following officer-involved shootings. One Akron officer suffered a minor injury, Mayor Shammas Malik said Sunday.

Investigation underway

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and will lead the investigation into the shooting, WKYC said. Once complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and ultimately presented to a Summit County grand jury.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of the law enforcement officers who responded,” Mayor Shammas Malik said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “My thoughts are with one of our Akron officers who sustained a minor injury at the scene, and with the Springfield officer who was injured in the initial encounter. I am grateful that no officers or members of the public were more seriously harmed.”

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity.

—

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit cleveland.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.