Texas city reaches $11.25M settlement with family of woman killed in 2019 OIS

By Emily Holshouser

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH — The city of Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 25, approved a proposed $11.25 million settlement with the family of Atatiana Jefferson, who was fatally shot by a police officer while she was babysitting her nephew in her mother’s home.

The city said the proposed settlement will resolve all civil claims related to Jefferson’s death.

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The division of the settlement is subject to an agreement among the Jefferson family, and the settlement amount is subject to final approval by a probate court.

“We know that this amount of money is not necessarily justice to her life, but it’s what we can do as a council,” City Council member Chris Nettles said during the meeting. “This council, this mayor, the city of Fort Worth does care about the residents of the city of Fort Worth.”

Aaron Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a window in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue. He was found guilty of manslaughter in December 2022 and was sentenced to over 11 years in prison. Dean and another officer had responded after a neighbor called police about 2:25 a.m. after noticing doors open at the house.

According to the terms a family agreement, Jefferson’s two nephews will receive a greater share of the settlement than they otherwise would have, the city said in a statement. Their portions will be placed in a trust until they’re 18. Additional shares will be divided among Jefferson’s family, the city said.

“Atatiana Jefferson’s family and loved ones have suffered a profound and unimaginable loss,” said Mayor Mattie Parker. “While no settlement can undo the devastating impact of this tragedy, we hope this agreement offers a meaningful measure of closure and allows everyone to move forward.”

Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s sister, said in a statement shared by the city that the case is a “rare instance” of a family receiving accountability after a loved one is killed by police.

“The officer responsible for Atatiana’s death was convicted and sentenced to prison, and now her family has reached a civil resolution with the City of Fort Worth,” she said.

“We recognize how uncommon it is for families impacted by police violence to receive accountability on both fronts, and we do not take that for granted. We know there are countless families who have fought, and continue to fight, for the accountability and justice they deserve.

“While we are grateful that Atatiana’s case resulted in both criminal and civil accountability, neither a conviction nor a financial settlement can restore what was taken from our family. Nothing can bring Atatiana home.”

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