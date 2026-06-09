Ga. police to spend $9.7M on drones, other safety items for World Cup thanks to DHS grant

By Isabelle Manders | imanders@mdjonline.com

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.

MARIETTA — Just weeks away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Cobb County Police Department is moving forward with a nearly $9.7 million purchase that will allow officers to detect and manage unauthorized drones during one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The purchase is made possible through a nearly $11 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

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The Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract with Arizona -based Axon Enterprise, a public safety technology company known for its Tasers and body-worn cameras, to purchase drones and related equipment for the Cobb Police Department to use during the World Cup and beyond.

Between June 15 and July 15, Atlanta will host eight matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — five group stage matches, a round of 32 match, a round of 16 match and a semifinal match.

Cobb is expected to see an influx of international visitors, crowds and large events as it hosts two team base camps — at the Atlanta United FC Training Grounds in Marietta and Fifth Third Stadium at Kennesaw State University — and various fan engagement activities across the county.

The Cobb Police Department was previously awarded the FIFA Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) grant by DHS, worth $10.67 million, to strengthen police’s ability to detect, track, identify and mitigate unauthorized drone activity during the event.

The grant will fund a comprehensive drone detection and mitigation program over an initial five-year period, covering equipment, training, maintenance and licensing without requiring additional county funds.

Any further costs related to the program will come from the police department’s annual operating budget, starting in fiscal year 2031.

In April, Lt. Justin Bullis , commander of Cobb Police’s Homeland Security Unit, said the approved projects include fixed-site drone detection antennas, portable detection systems equipped with radio frequency receivers, infrared and electro-optical cameras, radar panels and mitigation technologies

According to the approved contract, about $8.3 million will be used to purchase four DedroneTactical kits and other related equipment and software that will be used to detect, identify and mitigate drone threats.

Another key component of the contract is the expansion of Cobb’s “Drone as a First Responder” program, which the county has been piloting in recent months.

Cobb Police plan to deploy multiple drones at major World Cup -related sites to assist officers during emergencies, providing real-time aerial video similar to what helicopters have historically offered.

The department’s contract with Axon includes another $1.4 million purchase for six Skydio X10 drones and docks with full remote capability for first responder deployment.

The DHS grant program was established through the SAFER SKIES Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law in 2025.

Before the law’s passage, local law enforcement agencies could detect drones and identify operators but had limited authority to intervene.

Under the new framework, trained personnel operating under federal authority will be able to take control of potentially hostile drones and safely bring them down.

Several Cobb officers are participating in the regional FBI -led counter-drone task force alongside agencies including Atlanta police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol .

Antennas placed throughout the county will be able to detect drone signals, override their frequency and guide them safely to the ground.

The Cobb Emergency Management Agency has also been awarded $1.7 million through the FIFA World Cup Grant Program, bringing the total federal investment to more than $12 million.

Those funds are expected to support broader public safety and emergency preparedness efforts, including staffing and equipment.

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