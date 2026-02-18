How law enforcement agencies can strengthen grant proposals in a competitive landscape

By John Hough

It has always been a steep climb to successfully acquire grant funding at the federal or state level for law enforcement agencies — that climb has now become a little harder. Shifting priorities, tighter funding streams, and heightened competition mean departments pursuing support for officer safety, crime reduction, technology upgrades, or community policing must be even more deliberate in how they frame their requests.

Even though the current federal and state grant funding environment may be limited and more competitive, the goal can still be achieved by adapting to it. Agencies that strengthen their data, clearly define operational gaps, and align proposals with funder priorities can improve their chances of securing critical resources for their officers and the communities they serve.

While current federal and state grant funding opportunities may be limited, there are multiple issues or focus areas you should consider in anticipation of grant funding expanding. Although future grant opportunities may not have the same objectives, some of the issues/areas that historically have been the focus of recent prior grant opportunities include:

Evidence-based policing constructed from intelligence gathering, data retrieval and review, and scientific analysis that supports smart policing initiatives focusing on serious crimes and specific targets. Forensic and technology advances that align with evidence-based policing and smart policing. Fixed or mobile community surveillance equipment that acknowledges and respects privacy concerns. Community policing initiatives that focus on issues as diverse as homelessness, identified neighborhood problems, or community liaison units. Recruitment and retention of staff. Mental health and wellness of staff. School violence prevention measures including physical security, education and training of staff, enhanced communication among staff, and increased security staff. Homeland security issues including identifying and protecting soft targets in the community. Communication equipment that enhances interoperability. Establishing and/or maintaining trust between the community and the police agency. Creating safe neighborhoods by reducing violent crime. Developing, training, and/or reinforcing de-escalation tactics. Any concept that focuses on innovation or collaboration among law enforcement partners.



Additional steps agencies can take:



As soon as possible, assign organizational responsibility for managing the project for which the grant funds are being requested. The assigned individual should be a supervisor or a lower-level staff member with the most relevant training, expertise, or experience in the project. The assigned individual does not need to be the grant writer, but that individual should maintain regular contact with the grant writer to facilitate the effective communication of information.

Consider exploring private foundations, civic groups, or corporate grant resources on either a national or local level that may be overlooked. Those resources address a full spectrum of issues. Some equipment manufacturers, e.g., Motorola, may either fund grants or provide direction or assistance in securing grant funds.

Proactively gather a wide range of letters of support that can be attached to the grant application. The more diverse the letters of support can be, the more successful your grant application may be. Solicit letters of support from civic organizations; community groups; youth groups; senior citizen groups; educational institutions; state and federal government representatives; regional partners including other agencies in your criminal justice system; and political bodies, especially your local political body. Highlight letters of support from traditionally underrepresented or marginalized groups or organizations.

Consider establishing local or regional partnerships with criminal justice organizations that will share in utilizing the items you are requesting in your grant application. Solidify those partnerships with Memoranda of Understanding. Many organizations that fund grants are particularly interested in providing funds that will collaboratively benefit partnerships.

Securing grant funding can indeed be especially difficult. But you can be successful if you just work harder and more efficiently at preparing yourself for the task.