Mich. PD to switch from Sig P320 to Glock Gen 6, chief cites safety concerns

The Grand Blanc Township board approved a motion to purchase 50 Glock Gen 6 9MM handguns with sights, along with new holsters and other equipment for $48,256.50

February 17, 2026 02:35 PM
US-NEWS-REPORTS-HANDGUN-MALFUNCTIONS-NATIONWIDE-PROMPT-1-MLI.jpg

William Renye, Grand Blanc Township Police Department Chief, speaks during a press conference at the Grand Blanc Township Police Station held on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. The press conference was held to discuss and release the body cam footage from the church shooting which occurred last Sunday.

Lukas Katilius/TNS

By Dylan Goetz
mlive.com

GRAND BLANC TWP, Mich. — After reports of handgun malfunctions involving the Sig P320 nationwide, Grand Blanc Township police will transition to Glock pistols.

The Grand Blanc Township board approved a motion this month to purchase 50 Glock Gen 6 9MM handguns with Aimpoint sights, three magazines and Safariland holsters for $48,256.50.

Renye said the push for new handguns was driven by a rise in incidents where pistols fired while holstered.

He recommended the board approve the purchase to avoid litigation and keep the township’s employees safe.

Renye said the department went from using the Sig 226 to the Sig P320 seven years ago.

The department’s 60 Sig P320 handguns could be sold back to the same company, CMP Distributors, to help offset the costs, Renye said.

He mentioned the class action lawsuit against the manufacturer, Sig Sauer, in New Jersey, which if successful, could allow the department a full refund after further litigation.

A New Jersey local law enforcement officer was killed after the P320 unintentionally discharged, according to New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport.

Renye said a Michigan State Police officer experienced an accidental discharge with the same weapon, but nobody was injured.

“The manufacturer has yet to admit that there’s an issue, and so that’s part of the problem, but the chief and I talked about this last year during our capital planning, and I just don’t think this is something that we can wait on,” said township Superintendent Dennis Liimatta.

Sig Sauer released a statement about the P320 in March 2025, saying the weapon cannot discharge without a trigger pull.

“The allegations against the P320 are nothing more than individuals seeking to profit or avoid personal responsibility,” the company wrote.

The Glock Gen 6 is approximately the same size as the Sig P320, but the handguns require new holsters, Renye said. Both weapons are chambered in 9mm.

Each officer will have to be trained in the new firearm, which will take a couple of months, Renye said.

