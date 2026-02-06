Ohio PD, sheriff’s office land $56K state grant for body-worn camera program

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland Police Division and Ashland County Sheriff’s Office are expanding their body-worn camera programs with the help of new state funding and updated technology, Ashland Source reported.

The Ashland Police Division began using new Axon body-worn and dash cameras on Jan. 1 under a five-year, $485,283 contract that includes 36 body cameras, 16 dash cameras, software updates and unlimited data storage, according to the report. The cameras were purchased with funds from the city’s police levy and a $60,000 donation from the Samaritan Hospital Foundation.

In September, the division was awarded $55,783 through the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program, part of a $4.4 million funding round from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The money will help offset the long-term costs of storage, licensing and equipment maintenance, said Ashland Police Capt. Craig Kiley.

“[Body-worn cameras] provide the best documentation possible for the public and the police,” Kiley. “They provide video evidence to document what happens.”

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, which upgraded its body-worn cameras in 2025, also received $17,010 from the state grant program this year. Sheriff Kurt Schneider said most of the funding will cover storage licensing and repairs, calling the cameras “a blessing” and an important tool for transparency.

In April 2025, county commissioners approved a five-year contract with SecuraMax for cloud storage at a cost of $19,896 per year, according to the report. The sheriff’s office also uses Wi-Fi-enabled cameras that begin uploading footage as soon as deputies return to headquarters.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine launched the state’s body camera grant initiative in 2021. Since then, 370 law enforcement agencies have received funding to establish or expand programs. Of the 131 agencies awarded grants in the most recent round, 10 are launching new programs, while others are upgrading equipment, increasing storage or hiring staff for video retention.

