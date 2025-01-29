REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police1 Grants

Trump administration rescinds order freezing federal grants

The Office of Management and Budget withdrew its spending freeze just two days after issuing the order

January 29, 2025 01:31 PM
Trump

President Donald Trump talks as he signs an executive order giving federal recognition to the Limbee Tribe of North Carolina, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Ben Curtis/AP

By Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s budget office on Wednesday rescinded an order freezing spending on federal grants, less than two days after it sparked widespread confusion and legal challenges across the country, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Monday evening order from the White House Office of Management and Budget sparked uncertainty over a crucial financial lifeline for states, schools and organizations that rely on trillions of dollars from Washington and left the White House scrambling to explain what would and wouldn’t be subject to a pause in funding.

The White House confirmed that OMB pulled the memo Wednesday in a two sentence notice sent to agencies and departments, but said that Trump’s underlying executive orders targeting federal spending in areas like diversity, equity and inclusion and climate change, remained in place.

President Donald Trump with Executive Order
Legal
What Trump’s executive orders tell us about his public safety agenda
Public safety leaders need to evaluate the impact of executive orders and policy pronouncements on their departments and communities
January 29, 2025 09:40 AM
 · 
Greg Friese, MS, NRP
Read next

Administration officials said the decision to halt loans and grants was necessary to ensure that spending complies with Trump’s recent executive orders. Agencies had been directed to answer a series of yes or no questions on each federal program by Feb. 7.

The freeze was scheduled to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but was stayed by a federal judge until at least Monday after an emergency hearing requested by nonprofit groups that receive federal grants. An additional lawsuit by Democratic state attorneys general was also pending.

“The Executive Orders issued by the President on funding reviews remain in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented by all agencies and departments,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, blaming the confusion on the courts and news outlets, not the administration. “This action should effectively end the court case and allow the government to focus on enforcing the President’s orders on controlling federal spending.”

Trump administration officials said programs that provide direct assistance to Americans, including Medicare, Social Security, student loans and food stamps, would not be affected.

Trending
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-03 122242.png
Pursuit
BWC: Ohio man crashes motorcycle after pursuit, grabs gun before fatal OIS
Video shows the suspect fleeing into the woods after a fiery crash and brandishing a weapon before being shot by Ohio officers
February 03, 2026 12:43 PM

Administration Police1 Grants Police1 Grants