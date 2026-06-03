Webinar: Navigating the 2026 grants landscape: What public safety agencies need to know

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

2025 was a year of major changes to the federal grants landscape. Marking the end to long-awaited funding, the Fiscal Year 2026 Department of Homeland Security budget was passed and signed into law on April 30th. This webinar will cover the latest updates on the current grants landscape including updates on the DHS budget. You will gain insight into DHS priorities and initiatives. In addition this session will highlight which programs to anticipate opening for the rest of the year, such as COPS Office funding opportunities. Along with this, practical guidance on preparing competitive applications and navigating the application submission process will be covered.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Grant managers



Grant writers



City managers



Budget and fiscal managers



Public safety finance directors



Police / Fire chiefs



Emergency management directors

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Sam Dorm

Samantha L. Dorm is a senior grant consultant for the GrantFinder team. She first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010. Dorm has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm is a reviewer for several federal agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.