SC police agency gets federal grant for officer safety, training

By Riley Bean

WCSC

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — The Goose Creek Police Department says they received a federal grant that will be used to secure radio transmissions.

The GCPD says they are the recipient of the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The grant’s funding is intended for personnel, training, equipment, and supplies.

GCPD Captain James Brown says the department used the money to buy 34 of the new radios they were already in the process of purchasing when they received the grant funding.

