Pa. officer who shot attempted Trump assassin named NRA’s Officer of the Year 2025

BUTLER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police sergeant who fired at the gunman during the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt against President Donald Trump has been named the National Rifle Association’s 2025 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, the organization stated.

Sgt. Aaron Zaliponi of the Adams Township Police Department was serving as the counter assault team leader for the Butler County Emergency Service Unit during Trump’s campaign rally at the Butler County Farm Show grounds.

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According to the NRA, officers were alerted around 6:09 p.m. to a suspicious man on top of one of the agricultural buildings near the rally site. Minutes later, gunfire erupted.

Zaliponi said he heard several shots before locating the suspect lying prone on a rooftop. As the gunman continued firing, Zaliponi engaged him with a rifle shot from approximately 115 yards away.

The NRA said the suspect appeared incapacitated immediately after Zaliponi fired. Moments later, a U.S. Secret Service counter-sniper fatally shot the gunman.

Authorities said the suspect did not fire additional rounds after Zaliponi’s shot.

The NRA cited Zaliponi’s actions, training and response under pressure in recognizing him with the award, stating his actions likely prevented further injuries or deaths during the attack.

“It is with great honor and pride that the National Rifle Association names Sergeant Zaliponi as the 2025 NRA Law Enforcement Officer of the Year!” the organization stated.