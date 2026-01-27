REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Heroes

Retired SWAT leader, vice president of Point Blank Enterprises, dies at 71

“He truly lived his life to protect and serve others,” Michael Foreman’s obituary states

January 27, 2026 01:17 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP - 2026-01-27T121513.793.png

Legacy.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Foreman, who served as the Executive Vice President of Point Blank Enterprises, has died at 71.

Foreman had more than 41 years of experience in law enforcement, as an officer, deputy, supervisor, manager and command staff member, according to his Point Blank profile. He was involved in SWAT for 24 years as an operator, sniper, team leader and commander. He retired as a deputy chief of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 2004.

“He truly lived his life to protect and serve others,” Foreman’s obituary states.

Foreman joined Point Blank Enterprises in 2003 as a sales representative and worked his way through multiple positions before his role as executive vice president. He also served as a director for the National Tactical Officers Association, president of the Florida SWAT Association and director emeritus with the National Tactical Officers Association.

“Mike left us way too soon, and he will always be missed beyond measure,” the obituary states.

Foreman is survived by his wife, mother, children, grandchildren and sister.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LA-HOMICIDES-LA
LAPD
LAPD homicide clearance rate rose to nearly 70% in 2025
Of the 230 homicides logged, officials said that 156, or 68%, were considered solved; factoring in the 78 killings from past years that were solved in 2025, the rate rose to 101%
February 03, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Police Heroes SWAT
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com