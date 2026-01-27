Retired SWAT leader, vice president of Point Blank Enterprises, dies at 71

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Foreman, who served as the Executive Vice President of Point Blank Enterprises, has died at 71.

Foreman had more than 41 years of experience in law enforcement, as an officer, deputy, supervisor, manager and command staff member, according to his Point Blank profile. He was involved in SWAT for 24 years as an operator, sniper, team leader and commander. He retired as a deputy chief of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 2004.

“He truly lived his life to protect and serve others,” Foreman’s obituary states.

Foreman joined Point Blank Enterprises in 2003 as a sales representative and worked his way through multiple positions before his role as executive vice president. He also served as a director for the National Tactical Officers Association, president of the Florida SWAT Association and director emeritus with the National Tactical Officers Association.

“Mike left us way too soon, and he will always be missed beyond measure,” the obituary states.

Foreman is survived by his wife, mother, children, grandchildren and sister.