TIMBERLAND PRO’s VALOR SERIES ADDRESSES UNIQUE NEEDS OF PUBLIC SAFETY PROFESSIONALS

Advanced Footwear for Available Through Exclusive Partnership with Spiewak

Orlando, FL January 15, 2009 – Timberland PRO, a leader in occupational footwear, has introduced the Timberland PRO® Valor series, an innovative line of lightweight footgear designed to meet the needs of public safety professionals – law enforcement, security officers and emergency medical workers – by offering advanced levels of support, comfort and durability. The line is currently available through Timberland PRO retailers and a distribution partnership with Spiewak, a leading supplier of uniforms and outerwear for the public safety sector. Timberland PRO will be exhibiting at the 2009 SHOT Show, booth #23120.

“Public safety professionals and first responders spend long hours on foot and often work in challenging conditions,” said Jim O’Connor, Senior Director of product and marketing for Timberland PRO. “After spending some time with various law enforcement members, we realized there was a real need for reliable footwear designed specifically to meet their demands. Thus, we developed the Timberland PRO® Valor series, which addresses the need for protection, agility and comfort.”

Recognized as a leader and innovator in occupational footwear, Timberland PRO approaches the design process by gaining a comprehensive understanding of the individual needs of the end-users in order to create customized footwear solutions. The Timberland PRO® Valor series was tested in harsh conditions to ensure the products would effectively help safety professionals perform better on the job. The resulting product line combines the brand’s expertise with innovations from Timberland’s Invention Factory and performance from premium third party components, such as Gore-Tex XCR®, Crosstech® fabric by W.L. Gore® and Thinsulate™ Zone insulation.

The Timberland PRO® Valor series consists of six styles, all lightweight designs for maximum comfort and agility, arranged in three product lines based on key features and technologies:

• Winter – A boot constructed with waterproof leather, a Gore-Tex® waterproof membrane, Thinsulate™ Zone insulation – insulation where you need it most – and Timberland’s exclusive Endoskeleton™ internal suspension system for comfort and performance. Outsoles contain grooves for mounting crampons in icy conditions.

• ForceTech – Three durable, flexible and lightweight boot styles designed for a variety of environments – warm or cold, wet or dry and off-road – that contain special features such as a Crosstech® fabric from W.L. Gore®, waterproof/breathable membrane for additional protection against common chemicals.

• Tactalite – Two lightweight styles designed for safety professionals requiring durable protection that allows for quick reaction and movement. A Gore-Tex XCR® membrane offers waterproof protection with superior breathability while a Vibram® trail runner sole provides grip on uneven surfaces.

All Timberland PRO® Valor series products contain Timberland’s exclusive PreciseFit™ system, a breakthrough technology that uses footbed inserts to ensure optimal fit. Each pair comes with a set of inserts of varying thicknesses, which allows for size differences between left and right feet, creating a customized, comfortable fit. For retailers, the PreciseFit™ system has tangible benefits – better stock position, fewer employee runs to the stockroom and greater customer satisfaction – all of which can dramatically improve inventory turn and increase top line revenue growth.

Timberland PRO® Valor series products are available at a price range of $110 to $190.

About Timberland PRO

Building on the Timberland (NYSE: TBL) heritage of craftsmanship and quality, Timberland PRO is recognized as an industry leader in the design, engineering and marketing of premium-quality footwear, apparel and accessories for working professionals who require the best comfort and protection on the job. Timberland PRO embraces the company’s commitment of “doing well and doing good” – forging powerful partnerships among employees, consumers and service partners to transform the communities in which they live and work. To learn more about Timberland PRO please visit www.timberlandpro.com. To learn more about Timberland, please visit www.timberland.com.

About Spiewak

Spiewak services some of the most demanding customers in the world, who require tough, enduring, and functional clothing. The same technical expertise is applied to Spiewak garments wherever you are in the world.

The Spiewak uniform collection is designed for maximum performance and advanced protection, utilizing sophisticated construction techniques and fabrics for maximum weather resistance, flexibility, and convenience. The combination of technical expertise and directional designing has created modern outerwear for a modern world, epitomized on the streets of every city--as well as on the most unforgiving terrains on the globe. To learn more about Spiewak, please visit www.spiewak.com.