Elbeco Launches a New 100% Cotton Station Wear Line

Elbeco, Inc. announced the launch of its new line of 100% Cotton Polo Shirts, Work Pants, Shorts and Caps. The new garments are engineered to deliver the comfort of cotton with the durability emergency personnel demand.

“After hearing from emergency personnel about other cotton products fading, shrinking and being generally uncomfortable, we designed our new 100% Cotton line to address every concern,” said Elbeco President, David Lurio. “The polos feature fine gauge pique fabric, our exclusive N-Zyme pre-dying process - which minimizes shrink and fading - a no-curl collar and hidden shirt and pen pockets. We also included a no-rollover waistband, deep double-tipped pockets and Nano Fluid Repellency in our work pants and shorts. Polos, work pants and shorts are also available in Ladies Choice styles. Together with our new matching cap, we’ve delivered a superior cotton uniform, designed for ultimate comfort and durability.”

100% Cotton Polo Features:

• N-Zyme washed to minimize shrinking and fading

• Tagless neck for no-scratch comfort

• Built-in collar stays for no-curl collar

• Center loop tab for easy access to mic, pen, or eyeglasses

• Hidden pen pockets on sleeve for convenient access

• Extended tail so shirt stays tucked in

• Bar-tacked side vents for extra strength

• Fine gauge pique for breathability and superior screen printing and embroidery appearance

• Available in Ladies Choice styles

100% Cotton Work Pant Features:

• Eight pockets provide individual storage options

• Deep double-tipped front quarter pockets made from durable cotton

• Fused waistband for no-rollover comfort

• Relaxed fit for ease of movement and extra comfort

• Vat dyes are used for maximum color retention

• Permanent Nano Fluid Repellency protection for the life of the garment

• Superior match to 100% Cotton Polo

• Available in Ladies Choice styles

• Cargo and shorts also available

About N-Zyme Wash Process

Elbeco’s N-Zyme process uses naturally occurring enzymes to deep clean the fabric, removing any loose fibers while preparing a fresh cotton surface for maximum dye retention.

About Elbeco

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 350 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms, supplying over 17,000 agencies and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers.