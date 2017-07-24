Mo. receive body armor grant

By Kristen Carver

News-Press Now

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Police Department received a grant for new bulletproof vests.

The Department of Justice awards reimbursements through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership for the use of replacing expired bulletproof vests.

“It reimburses agencies for half the cost of vests,” said Chief Chris Connally. “It was designed to make sure agencies across the United States can afford vests.”

