Essex County Sheriff’s Office Purchases the BUGG for Tactical Unit

Starting on December 22, 2010 the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Unit will be wearing the BUGG. Essex County Commander said the BUGG is a common sense purchase. The Essex County Sheriff Office Tactical Unit is an eighteen (18) person unit that work in and around the city of Newark, New Jersey. There are several other police departments that are also looking into purchasing the BUGG.

About No Games Gear

No Games Gear is a tactical website based company whose mission is to focus on the frontline law enforcement professional. Bill Fearon, the company founder, is a twenty (20) year law enforcement professional who has trained thousands of local, county, state and federal law enforcement personnel. No Games Gear has been created to provide the frontline law enforcement professional tactical options that are both user friendly and effective.

