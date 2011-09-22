Reveal Media Launches RS3-SX: Next Generation Body Worn Camera System

Reveal Media has announced the launch of the RS3-SX body worn camera evidence system. Comprising an all in one, weatherproof, full high definition video recorder with articulated camera and integrated evidence management software, RS3-SX is truly a next generation body worn camera system.

Alasdair Field CEO says, “We are obsessive about delivering technology that produces reliable best evidence, is simple to use and highly dependable”. He adds “We are conscious that for this technology to be widely adopted in mainstream policing and security we must not only deliver the best technology but must also drive down the cost of ownership for our customers. Now that we are bundling in our market leading RS-DEMS evidence management software (formerly known as CARMA), there is simply no other body worn camera system that comes close. Our complete RS3-SX body worn camera system now costs less than most standard definition hardware recorders alone.”

“We have worked closely with our customers and have laboured on every single detail to make sure the total RS3-SX package delivers the maximum operational advantage while reducing the workload on the user. Body worn evidence technology is quite complex but it is vital that the user is not burdened by this. Leonardo da Vinci said “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication” and we have adopted this as our guiding principle for all products.”

The RS3-SX system has a number of unique features with the most significant ones being the fully articulated camera, integrated software and front-facing screen.

RS3-SX’s unique camera articulation enables many more scenarios than other body worn cameras. It accommodates wearers of all shapes and sizes so that it films evidence, not someone’s shoes. By turning the camera around, it can also be used in-car, for handheld inspections and on table-tops for interviews etc. Simply unclip the camera from the mount and onto the uniform, and vice versa.

RS-DEMS digital evidence management system is integrated with RS3-SX to such an extent that recordings can be uploaded and managed by simply plugging it in. RS-DEMS (formally known as CARMA) has been used for over five years by many Police forces and security organisations. It is a fully networked solution that provides file fingerprinting, a full audit trial, CD/DVD creation, full search and comprehensive access control. Evidence managed by RS-DEMS is routinely used in court and Reveal Media is continually extending its capabilities.

RS3-SX’s front-facing screen not only allows the user to be sure the camera is pointing in the right direction; it has also been proven to be an effective deterrent. When the subject sees themselves being recorded they are much more inclined to modify their behaviour.

RS3-SX Features

For reliable best evidence, RS3-SX has the following features:

. Integrated software management: safe evidential recordings.

. Full HD recording: for incredibly detailed images.

. Automatic microphone sensitivity: for crystal clear audio in a wide range of environments.

. Articulated camera: helps ensure intended subject is recorded

. Unique ID for each unit: better chain of evidence and asset management

. Pre-record function: previous 30 seconds prior to event is captured

. Admin only settings change: user cannot amend settings without permission

. External camera input: alternative options such as head cameras

To be simple to use, RS3-SX has the following features:

. Big red sliding record switch: easy to operate with gloves and with no need to see it.

. Automated evidence management: plug and go operation

. Multiple mounting options: Police compatible stud system, clip, lanyard, suction mount and stand alone

. Audio and visual indicators: clear device status

. Lightweight: weighing the same as an iPhone 4, RS3-SX can be carried all day without noticing

. Playback with inbuilt speaker: easy review while on operations

To be highly dependable, RS3-SX has the following features:

. All in one unit: no external wires that could be safety or reliability hazard

. Enclosed construction with rubber seals: weatherproof for extended operational capability

. Solid state recording: no moving hard drives

RS3-SX technical specifications:

. Recording resolution: 1080p, 720p and 576p

. Frame rate: 25fps or 30fps

. Encoding technology: H264 (video), MPEG-4 (audio)

. File size: Between 2.3GB per hour to 5GB per hour (depending on recording resolution)

. Data transfer: USB 2

. Memory: SD card (up to 32GB)

. Weight: 140gms

. Dimensions: 98mm x 60mm x 25mm (H/W/D)

. Battery life: >2.5 hours with internal removable battery. Can be extended to over 8 hours with external pack

. IP55 case design

Accessories included

. 8GB SD card

. Police equipment compatible stud mount

. Belt/pocket clip

. Lanyard

. Spare battery

. USB cable

. External wall charger

. Manual

The RS3-SX is now available for order. Reveal Media will be exhibiting its products at:

Public Security Exhibition 2011 on 29th September (London UK)

Mobile Video Summit 17th-18th October (Idaho, USA)

Milipol 18th-21st October (Paris, France)

Secure Tech 25th-16th October (Ottawa, Canada)

Emergency Services Show 23rd -24th November (Coventry, UK)



Reveal Media

Established in 2002, Reveal Media is the leading UK supplier of body worn video recording and evidence management equipment. It has sold its solutions to over half of the UK’s Police forces as well as many local authorities and private security organisations. We have a growing number of customers in other countries including South Africa, Australia, Denmark, New Zealand, France and Saudi Arabia.

