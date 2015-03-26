San Diego Police Department Reports 47% Drop in Use of Force and 41% Reduction in Complaints When Using AXON Body Cameras by TASER

SEATTLE, WA − The San Diego Police Department recently released a report showing the use of AXON body-worn video cameras by TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) has led to fewer complaints by residents and less use of force by officers. The report that was developed by the Police Department for the City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee showed that complaints fell 41%, total allegations were reduced by 60% and use of “personal body” force by officers dropped by 47%. The use of pepper spray was also reduced by 31%. The results from this study reflect comparisons to prior periods in which body-worn cameras were not deployed.

The San Diego Police Department currently deploys 600 AXON body and flex cameras to their police officers and uses TASER’s cloud-based platform, EVIDENCE.com to efficiently store and manage the data from their cameras and other digital devices. The department plans to have nearly 1,000 officers, including patrol officers, gang-unit officers and motorcycle officers equipped with body cameras by the end of 2015.

“The body cameras have proven to be a positive game-changer for our department and the San Diego community,” says San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman. “We find the cameras to be a win-win for our officers and citizens and we look forward to continued success with our body-worn video program here in San Diego.”

“This is meaningful data from a large scale deployment of body-worn cameras at a major city and we are very encouraged by the positive results and significant impact the body cameras have shown to have on a police force and community,” said Rick smith, CEO and Founder of TASER. “We hope the results from this study will help guide other cities, counties and law enforcement agencies who are considering updating their technology to help improve transparency and community relations.”

Similar body-worn camera studies have been conducted at other police departments in recent years including one by Cambridge University at the Rialto, CA Police Department that showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force. Another study by Arizona State University at the Mesa Police Department revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints and a 75% decline in use of force complaints.

TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocket-sized battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the AXON video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

EVIDENCE.com helps law enforcement capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

