San Francisco Police Department Selects AXON Body Cameras and EVIDENCE.com From TASER

Seattle, WA - TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the purchase of 160 AXON body-worn video cameras and a multi-year subscription to EVIDENCE.com by the San Francisco Police Department. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2014 and is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2014.



The San Francisco Police Department tested several cameras as part of a pilot program to help increase transparency and efficiency with managing their digital evidence. TASER’s AXON cameras and EVIDENCE.com technology was selected as the best solution to further the department’s goal of ensuring public trust as well as managing their digital evidence in the most secure and cost-effective manner.



“As a board member of TASER and CEO of a San Francisco based business, I’m very pleased to see our local police agency adopt the AXON cameras and EVIDENCE.com solution,” said Bret Taylor, CEO of Quip. “I’m confident that the use of these cameras will help increase transparency and community relations between the public and the police.”

“We’re beyond proud that another major city has chosen AXON,” says Rick Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of TASER International. “We’re honored to serve this caliber of law enforcement partner and look forward to continuing to serve their needs with our innovative technologies.”

TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocketsize battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the AXON video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

EVIDENCE.com helps police capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

A year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department investigated whether officers’ use of video cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON flex cameras. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of AXON cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints. When complaints were brought to Mesa PD, they were resolved quickly due to the accessibility of video evidence.



Follow EVIDENCE.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVIDENCEcom

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/EVIDENCEcom



About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 133,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.

Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo and AXON are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.