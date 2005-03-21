Delta Tactical To Bring Ultimate Patrol Bag To Ileeta Conference Mar. 29-30

Delta Tactical, Incorporated will bring the Ultimate Patrol Bag to the Law Enforcement Community at the 2005 ILEETA Conference. For the first time in public, the Ultimate Patrol Bag will be available for inspection and purchase to all who attend the conference Vendor Show at the Arlington Park Convention Center.

The first public showing affirms Delta Tactical’s mission of bringing the highest quality equipment to working police officers. The response to the Ultimate Patrol Bag has been remarkable. Since it initial offering in January of 2005 on the Police1 website, Delta Tactical has received high praise from the working officers who have purchased the Ultimate Patrol Bag. The phenomenal response has only served to deepen Delta Tactical’s commitment to make the highest quality equipment more available to working police officers.

For more information, please call 630-855-8008 or visit www.deltatactical.com