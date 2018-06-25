New HE403 Series Elite Micro Reflex Sights from Holosun Technologies

WALNUT, Calif. — Holosun Technologies introduces their new HE403 Series Elite Micro Reflex Sights, including the 403C Elite solar failsafe model and the 403GL Elite battery-operated model. Both feature Holosun’s new and extremely visible green LED reticle.

Hunters, as well as tactical and competitive shooters, will get on target fast and effectively with both the HE403C and 403GL Elite units. Holosun’s impressive LED technology extends the lifetime for one CR2032 battery up to 50,000 hours. The HE403C is powered by Holosun’s new, dual power source “Advanced Super Solar Technology,” pairing a solar cell with a CR2032 battery.

Many units also employ Holosun’s “Shake Awake” technology. When they sense no movement, the optics go to sleep, saving battery life, yet automatically turn back on at the slightest movement.

Small but rugged, the HE403 Elites are IP67 Certified Waterproof, meaning they are rated to be immersed in up to one (1) meter of water for 30 minutes without water entering the units. The crisp green 2MOA dot can be set to any of 10 Daylight and 2 Night Vision compatible brightness settings. The 22mm ocular lens has unlimited eye relief, and the optics themselves are parallax-free.

Product Features:

Holosun HE403 Series Elite Micro Reflex Sights

Model HE403C Elite (Solar)/MSRP $254.00

Model HE403GL Elite (Battery)/ MSRP $254.00

NV Compatible

Up to 50,000 hours of operation on one battery

Green 2 MOA dot size

Parallax-free with unlimited eye relief

IP67 Certified Waterproof

10 Daylight and 2 Night vision Compatible Brightness Settings

½ MOA adjustments per click, elevation and windage

Travel Range: +/- 50 MOA

Ocular lens size: 22MM Diameter

Low mount and 1/3 Co-witness mount included

For more information, visit: holosun.com.

About Holosun Technologies

Holosun Technologies, of Walnut, California, was established in 2013 by one of the industry’s most successful OEM manufacturers. Holosun is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies for shooting, hunting, law enforcement and military needs. Employing the highest quality manufacturing standards, Holosun produces military grade optics--without military grade prices!

The Holosun product line features innovations including a 50,000-hour battery life, solar options, reticle changes with the press of a button, and IR/Laser units utilizing the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on producing cutting edge equipment at extremely competitive prices. For more information, please visit www.holosun.com.