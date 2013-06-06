Beretta Expands Its Pocket Pistol Lineup with the PICO

ACCOKEEK, MD - Attendees at this year’s 142nd NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Houston, TX have the opportunity to be to the very first to see Beretta’s latest addition to its pocket pistol lineup—the PICO™ in .380 ACP! With initial shipments of the American-made pistol expected to leave the Accokeek, Maryland factory beginning in August, this latest Beretta pocket micro-pistol will be hard to resist, especially at a suggested retail price of $399.

Unlike traditional pistols the serial number on the PICO is found not on the frame, but on the stainless steel sub-chassis. This distinct difference makes the PICO truly modular, providing customers the opportunity to easily change the techno-polymer grip frame from the standard

“go-with-everything black” to one of three different colors including flat dark earth, white or purple, all with a single serial number. LaserMax® takes the PICO frame options beyond just color by developing an integrated laser grip frame for those looking for that added sense of security and confidence laser aiming devices provide. The modularity of the PICO provides the option of customization and extends beyond the frame to the caliber itself with a simple change of the barrel. PICO owners can change their .380 ACP pistol to a .32 Auto utilizing the optional caliber kit available thru the Beretta Pro-Shop.

Second to customization, the PICO’s modularity provides simple disassembly and easy cleaning. Owners no longer need the services of a gunsmith to change the front and rear sights, a simple hex screw allows for a host of sight options and adjustments; while left-handed shooters will appreciate the PICO’s ambidextrous mag release, an exclusive feature in the pocket pistol category. A smooth, double action trigger and soft recoil make the PICO a pleasure to shoot for men and women alike. A sleek, low-profile, snag free design completes the PICO and makes it easy to carry, draw from concealment and holster, mandatory features for any pocket pistol.

Look for the new PICO at your local Beretta dealer or in your favorite big name sporting goods store later this summer.



Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.