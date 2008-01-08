USPSA shoots for 20,000 members in 2008

Sedro-Woolley, WA — The United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) is shooting for 20,000 members in 2008 and has enlisted the help of some of the firearms industry’s biggest leaders.

Over the last two years USPSA has reached new membership milestones and finished 2007 with just over 16,500 members - an all time high. And while this is certainly good news, we are focused on expanding the sport of Practical Shooting even further in 2008,” said Dave Thomas, Executive Director of USPSA.

The bold initiative is good news for the industry as USPSA members represent a significant block of consumers. A recent survey conducted by USPSA found that in 2007 its members spent upwards of $45 million on Practical Shooting to include spending on firearms, accessories, ammunition and reloading equipment and components.

Already industry leaders Smith & Wesson, Springfield Armory, Beretta USA, Rock River Arms and O.F. Mossberg & Sons have joined USPSA in the new membership drive by donating firearms for the effort. The donations will be part of a series of drawings for USPSA members that recruit new members in 2008.

Our statistics show that an overwhelming number, 62%, of our membership learned about the sport from a friend. Based on this we worked with the industry to create an incentive program that rewards our members that actively recruit new members in 2008, explained Thomas.

About USPSA

The United States Practical Shooting Association is a non-profit membership association affiliated with the International Practical Shooting Confederation (I.P.S.C.), which is comprised of approximately 67 nations. USPSAâ€™s 16,500+ members and 350 affiliated clubs make it the largest and fastest growing Practical Shooting sport. For more information on Practical Shooting visit USPSA.org.

