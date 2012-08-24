Richmond City Sheriff’s 5th Annual Back to School Rally and Charity Ride

SHERIFF’S 5th ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL RALLY

RICHMOND, Va.

—Sheriff C.T. Woody, Jr. announced today that the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office and Trinity Baptist Church Prison Ministries will host the Sheriff’s Fourth Annual Back to School Rally this Saturday, August 25th.

Every year at this time employees of the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office donate of their time, money and school supplies to a great cause: to fill the Back-to-School needs of pre-identified children in the community who have a parent housed inside the Richmond City Jail.

Book bags filled with note-books, paper, pencils, crayons and other school supplies will be distributed by Sheriff’s deputies and other volunteers in an event this Saturday on the grounds of the Richmond City Jail. There will be fun and games, prizes, food, choirs, performers and an inflatable “bouncy house”, plus representatives from agencies around the City to meet and greet the kids as they receive their school supplies.

“Each year our program continues to grow larger and we’re able to supply the needs of more and more children, and that makes us all very proud”, said Sheriff C.T. Woody, Jr. In 2011, more than 1000 children received supplies as a result of the Sheriff expanding his partnership with Trinity Baptist Church Prison Ministries.

What: 5th Annual RCSO Back To School Rally

When: Saturday, August 25, 2012

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Richmond City Jail, 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223

Members of the Media are welcome, and are encouraged to arrive before 10:00 a.m.

SHERIFF’S 3ND ANNUAL CHARITY RIDE

The same morning of the Rally, the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office also will hold the Third Annual Back to School Charity Ride. This motorcycle and antique automobile ride is open to the public and helps support the Back to School Rally. The route will take vehicles through communities all over Richmond, and will bring in participants from across the Commonwealth and from surrounding states. General Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. at Kmart, located at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike. The Ride will end at the Richmond City Jail with the Back to School Rally already in progress. The arrival of all the motorcycles and old cars is truly a memorable sight. Trophies will be awarded to the club with the most riders and the club that rode the furthest distance in order to participate.

What: RCSO Third Annual Back to School CHARITY RIDE

When: Saturday, August 25, 2012

Registration: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Ride begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at the Jail

Fee: $10.00 covers the Operator and the registration of each Motorcycle or Car

$5.00 for each additional passenger

Where: Kmart (Parking Lot), 6807 Midlothian Tpk., Richmond

About the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office is responsible for maintaining a secure jail and a safe court system, along with seamless inmate transport and civil process to preserve public safety. We remain committed to performing these duties with unsurpassed integrity and professionalism, with progressive training that incorporates best practices and technology. While partnering with the community, we strive to lower recidivism by providing faith-based and community-based programming that empowers ex-offenders to become productive members of society.