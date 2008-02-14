Monadnock® Celebrates 50 Years of Industry Leadership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Monadnock®, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today that the company will be celebrating its 50th year in business throughout 2008.

Monadnock is a leading provider of high quality batons and accessories for the law enforcement community since 1958. With more than 40,000 certified Monadnock instructors worldwide that provide practical defense tactics to criminal justice professionals, Monadnock is committed to officer and public safety. Most Monadnock products carry a lifetime repair or replacement guarantee, and all are subjected to rigorous quality control testing before they are released.

“With Monadnock’s specialized product offerings, this milestone illustrates the competitive advantage we have maintained throughout the past 50 years,” said Craig Starrett, general manager of Monadnock. “Through advanced research and development of high quality batons and restraints has sought to lead this industry. Furthermore, our certified training programs have positioned Monadnock as an international instructional resource.”

Offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive agency test and evaluation processes, Monadnock’s batons, restraints and training aids continue to provide the law enforcement community with high quality batons they need to effectively perform their duties.

Through the Monadnock Police Training Council (MPTC), Monadnock offers three certification programs to criminal justice agencies: Monadnock Expandable Baton, PR-24 and Control Device, and Monadnock Defensive Tactics System. The council’s certification standards and procedures are structured to meet contemporary tactical/survival needs of criminal justice professionals. For more information about the MPTC programs, please visit www.trainingcouncil.org.

For more information about Monadnock, please visit www.batons.com.

