Security Equipment Corporation Introduces SABRE RED® Aerosol Grenades

New OC Technology Ideal for Crowd Control, Cell Extractions & Area Denial

Outnumbered and faced with an unruly and aggressive crowd, how will you disperse it? While clearing a building or an area of a correction facility, how will you deny access to cleared areas? What options do you have to extract a possibly armed and combative subject or inmate hiding in a confined area? Need a quick and hot option to drop through a food slot? SABRE RED Aerosol Grenades (AG) provide a practical and cost effective tool to disperse, deny & extract.

Challenging situations require a special product to give officers the upper hand. Security Equipment Corporation’s SABRE RED AG offer the solution. These very portable devices provide immediate deployment and deliver a pungent 10% OC delivering 1.33% Major Capsaicinoids. Superior to traditional OC options, SABRE RED AG deploy a fog delivery which does not require direct facial applications to incapacitate.

SABRE RED AG are available in two sizes and deliver up to 200% more OC per second! The 2 oz canister empties in just six (6) seconds while covering approximately 10,000 cubic feet within sixty (60) seconds. The larger 5 oz option empties in fourteen (14) seconds and covers 22,000 cubic feet within sixty (60) seconds. Compact, easy to carry, and nonflammable, all qualify SABRE RED AG as an ideal product for SWAT, ERT, CERT & Armed Forces.

