Wrap announces new international sale of BolaWrap 150 in the Middle East

TEMPE, Arizona – Wrap Technologies, Inc., a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced an international sale of its next-generation technology, the BolaWrap 150 remote restraint device, to a new customer base in the Middle East.

The order is the first for the agency and follows a recent purchase by a neighboring state.

“We’re pleased to see a trend of intent in the region to equip officers with tools that protect the public and avoid conventional means of force,” said Wrap Vice President of International Sales, Jags Gill. “We’re proud to be part of that by delivering solutions that positively change outcomes and save lives. As we continue to grow our reach across the globe, we’re building trusted and lasting relationships with our customers.”

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.