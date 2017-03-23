GCSS-Army deploying 9,783 Getac F110 G3 rugged tablets

Tablets replace aging management information systems, will be used to capture UID data using built-in bar code reader

IRVINE, Calif. — The Global Combat Support System branch of the U.S. Army (GCSS-Army) has ordered 9,783 Getac F110 G3 rugged tablets with docking stations. After a thorough vetting process, GCSS-Army determined the Getac F110 G3 would be the best new rugged tablet to replace several aging and outdated Army management information systems across tactical logistics environments within the Army’s Active and Reserve components as well as the National Guard. The Getac F110 G3 tablets will ultimately be used to capture UID data using its built-in barcode reader to provide unprecedented asset visibility.

“We are very pleased that GCSS-Army selected our F110 G3 rugged tablet over other competitive options,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “For two years Getac worked with GCSS-Army to ensure the F110 was compatible with their network and participated in ongoing group sessions with both organizations. In the end, it was the F110’s rugged design and advanced features, along with Getac’s dedicated product and customer support, that really made the difference in their decision to work with us.”

Based in Fort Lee, Virginia, GCSS-Army is an SAP-based automated logistics ERP system implemented throughout the U.S. Army in an effort to modernize system technology, applications, and workflow. The Getac F110 G3 rugged tablet went through rigorous testing and was deemed to be the best fit for their needs. Getac expects to fulfill the entire order by May of 2017.

For more information about the Getac F110 G3, visit http://us.getac.com/tablets/F110/features.html.

