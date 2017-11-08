Getac EX80 Fully Rugged Tablet is certified safe for use in environments with explosive risk

Rugged to its core, EX80 Tablet’s compact, ergonomic design, 8” IPS Display, superior battery life and Windows 10 Pro make it ideal for productivity across zones. You may download a product spec sheet by clicking here.

IRVINE, Calif. — Getac is introducing the EX80 fully rugged tablet, its first Zone 0 device -- ATEX / IECEx Zone 0 and UL913-certified (Class I / II Division 1) for use in environments with the highest risk of explosion. Zone 0 environments are deemed as areas where explosive gas is continuously present in the atmosphere or present for long periods of time. Designed for use in hazardous and explosive environments, including those found in oil & gas, petrochemical, manufacturing, and munitions depots, the Getac EX80 incorporates a sealed anti-static exterior with surface temperature control to limit the possibility of explosion due to electrostatic charges, hot surfaces, heat energy or friction.

“The EX80 is the safest product Getac has ever produced and the only device in our line that is Zone 0 certified,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “With the full power of Windows 10 Pro and a host of security features, it provides everything users need to remain productive, across zones.”

Egbert Schroeer, Worldwide Managing Director Process Manufacturing & Resources Industry at Microsoft Corp. says, “Digital Transformation happens in all areas of a company and organizations managing need to consider how to capture their data. Getac EX80 brings digitalization to some of the most dangerous work areas in the world, where previously ‘pen and paper’ was the only safe option. By providing the latest Windows operating system in both hazardous and non-hazardous zones, Getac EX80 drastically improves productivity and efficiency for any industry where safety concerns may be a barrier to accessing the latest technology with an intelligent edge device.”

The EX80’s compact, ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold in one hand, and its 8” IPS touchscreen provides ample real estate for document viewing and data entry. The sunlight-readable, 600 nits LumiBond® 2.0 WXGA display uses a clear resin to optically bond the durable display glass, capacitive touch sensor and LCD into a single panel for increased durability and improved readability. It features several touch modes that allow operation in the rain, with gloves on and using the included hard-tip stylus, ideal for taking notes and capturing data in the field. Best-in-class battery life (more than 8 hours on a single charge) and an included charging dock make it a robust mobile solution.

The EX80 offers a Full HD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing, and an 8MP rear camera with LED flash for crisp images and video. The tablet also includes dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, dedicated GPS and optional 4G LTE cellular data. The EX80 comes with a rotatable hand strap that provides a firm grip in portrait and landscape orientations and also acts as a kickstand and stylus holder. A host of carrying and mounting accessories are available, including shoulder straps and an office dock.

Getac continues to make system security a priority by delivering a complete solution that takes full advantage of advanced Windows 10 security. TPM 2.0 monitors and protects system start-ups to ensure the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system, while BitLocker protects data at rest, in use and in transit. In addition, the EX80 helps safeguard information from future attacks through multifactor authentication, which can be achieved through the Windows Login and the contactless Smartcard (HF RFID) reader. In the event the system is lost or stolen, optional Absolute DDS will allow it to be disabled remotely.

Durability is the foundation of Getac’s line of rugged devices, and the EX80 proudly continues the tradition. The rugged tablet is MIL-STD-810G and IP67-certified to survive drops up to six feet and endure rain, moisture, vibrations, shock and extreme temperatures from -5.8°F to 122°F (operating temperature) and -60°F to 160°F (storage temperature). It is also MIL-STD-810G certified for Salt Fog. The EX80 rugged tablet is backed by Getac’s industry-best, three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, which covers any damage that occurs due to accidents and environmental exposure.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2016 consolidated revenue $29 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit Getac.com.