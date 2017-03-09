Getac introduces MX50 Tactical Tablet for tactical operations and Special Forces units

Maximum security features, NSA compliance, MIL-STD rugged certified and 3-year bumper-to-bumper warranty make MX50 the most complete wearable tactical tablet ready for combat

IRVINE, Calif.— Getac introduces its first rugged tactical tablet, built from the ground up, for combat-ready military forces, including dismounted warfighters, elite enforcement agencies and Special Forces military units. Designed from feedback from Special Forces and tactical operators, the Getac MX50 rugged tactical tablet is battle-ready tough. It is MIL-STD 810G and MIL-STD 461 certified and IP67 waterproof. Its large, 5.7” screen offers a bright, 480 nit sunlight-readable display with glove-touch and night vision capabilities. The chest mount is designed to integrate with a standard issue MOLLE vest, providing hands-free carrying and ease of access.

“For the first time, tactical operators have a small, lightweight, and rugged tactical tablet built to their specs,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “Until now, the solution was consumer-grade technology for size and familiarity, but that lacked a rugged design and system security. The MX50 changes that.”

Mission-Critical Security

The MX50 is designed to meet strict government guidelines for capturing and protecting classified data in the field. It meets the Common Criteria ISO/IEC 15408 computer security certification, and the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) guidelines (certification pending) and Data-at-Rest (DAR) requirements, enabling commercial devices to be integrated into layered solutions to protect classified national security systems information.

Secure Tactical Solution

Getac has collaborated with industry-leading partners Black Diamond Advanced Security, ViaSat and Trivalent® to provide the tactical operator a complete solution (or as individual options), including power, communications, device management and NSA-approved file security. With its built-in military connector, the MX50 integrates into the Black Diamond APEx system for external power and communications. Available ViaSat Dynamic Defense software provides robust and flexible end-user policy management and device protection in both connected and disconnected modes. Optional, NSA-approved, Trivalent Protect™ software protects top secret data-at-rest in real-time by transforming data so it is unusable to unauthorized users.

System Longevity and Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

Stability in design and predictable service life are critical to military operations looking for consistency and reliability over extended timeframes. The MX50 maintains an extended life cycle design and includes Getac’s 3-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty to manage budgets and ensure maximum long-term performance.

Features and Specifications

SoC Intel Atom Z8350 Quad Core Processor

5.7" IPS Display, 1280 x 720 HD

Corning Gorilla Glass

Capacitive 5-Point Multi-Touch Screen With Rain, Stylus and Glove-Touch Modes

Brightness from 480 nits for Sunlight Readability to 1.5 nits for Night Vision Capability

2 GB RAM

64 GB or 128 GB SSD

Front Camera: 2 MP Fixed Focus; Rear Camera: 8 MP Autofocus

Build-in LiOn Battery (3.7 V, 4200 mAh)

Dedicated GPS With Built-in Antenna (GPS+GLNSS)

Built-in Sensors: Accelerometer, eCompass, Gyro, Barometric Pressure Sensor, Vibration

GlenAir 6 Pin (Plug With Pins) With Cable, or AB or ODU 20-Pin Connector (Plug With Pins), MicroSD slot, MicroUSB OTG, 3.5 mm Earphone Jack

IP67 (1 m Waterproof)/MIL-STD 810G (5’ Drops)/MIL-STD 461G Compliant/Operating Temperature Range of -5.8° F to 140° F

5-Way Directional Keypads

Trivalent Protect software (optional)

