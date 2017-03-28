Getac partners with Trivalent to provide next generation data protection for the first time in rugged computing devices

Strategic partnership delivers NSA-approved security for government and commercial markets

LONDON — Getac today announces its partnership with Trivalent, a leading provider of next-generation data protection services, to deliver seamless and robust next-generation data protection for the first time on rugged computing devices. By integrating Trivalent’s software security into its line of rugged devices, Getac confirms its commitment to safeguarding customer data with technology that has been certified by the NSA.

Getac notebooks, tablets and handhelds are used to generate and process highly sensitive data in demanding operating environments and industry sectors including military, healthcare, field services, and law enforcement. By incorporating Trivalent’s data protection technology, including its unique Data Alchemy™ which renders data completely unusable by unauthorized parties, Getac strengthens its commitment to providing the most advanced data protection technology available.

“Our partnership with Getac will enable data protection on their rugged devices the moment content is created,” said Ermis Sfakiyanudis, co-founder and CEO of Trivalent. “Getac’s customer base work in fields that generate classified information and need a secure environment to create and share this content. Trivalent’s proven encryption and shredding approach delivers an optimal solution with secure storage on the device or in the cloud to meet diverse business and government requirements.”

“Getac’s partnership with Trivalent further differentiates our rugged devices and our commitment to customer safety and security in a highly competitive marketplace,” said Rowina Lee, Vice president of Global sales & Business Development Center. “Getac devices will be the first in the rugged industry to offer next-generation data protection, providing the most secure platform for our customers.”

About Trivalent

Trivalent is the leading provider of next generation data protection. Our products for edge or cloud storage keeps an organization’s most critical information. Trivalent’s security travels with sensitive data through every process and transaction and is revolutionizing the data protection market. Trivalent’s solutions have been approved by the NSA to ensure advanced file level protection against unauthorized access in even the most unpredictable environments. For more information, please visit www.trivalent.co.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2016 consolidated revenue $29.06 billion USD), was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defence electronic products. Getac’s business coverage includes; rugged notebooks, rugged tablet PCs and rugged handheld devices for military, police, government, communications, manufacturing and transportation applications ranging from fully rugged to commercial-grade rugged. Getac’s strong R&D capabilities allow it to provide a high level of customisation and all-aspect hardware-software integration solutions. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com