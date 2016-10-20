Having relied on Panasonic Toughbooks for 10 years, Hartford, CT is toughbook territory

Telrepco is proud to provide one of the most reliable, rugged mobile computing solutions on the market. Panasonic Toughbooks help departments keep their total cost of ownership low while reducing downtime with some of the lowest failure rates in the industry. Hartford, CT Fire Department has relied on Panasonic Toughbooks for 10 years and has put their Toughbooks through some seriously Tough situations, from being run over by a fire truck to taking a bullet. Learn more in Toughbook Territory: http://www.telrepco.com/toughbook-blog/hartford-ct-toughbook-territory/

About Telrepco

Established in 1984, Telrepco is a woman-owned business providing rugged mobile computing solutions and services. Our goal is to save you money while minimizing your down time. We are more than your average reseller because we are also an Authorized Panasonic Toughbook Repair center, capable of fulfilling all of your in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair needs.