New Getac T800 Fully Rugged Tablet offers one hand operation, best-in-class battery life and optimal screen size for document viewing

8.1" Sunlight Readable Touchscreen, Fully Rugged Non-Slip Exterior, SnapBack Battery Option, and Windows 10 Security Protected by a 3-Year Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

IRVINE, Calif. – The next-generation Getac T800 is a fully rugged tablet designed to meet the needs of mobile field service and transportation technicians working in tight spaces and extreme environments. Designed for comfortable one-handed operation, the T800 features a thin, ergonomic design, an optimally sized touchscreen for greater productivity, and best-in-class battery life with an optional hot-swappable SnapBack battery for potentially limitless life. The T800 is Getacs most rugged tablet and is protected by the industrys best three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty.

“We are always listening to customers and trying to find ways to improve our products,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “With full-shift battery life, no-compromise rugged features and a one-handed, ergonomic design, we feel the T800 has become the ideal solution for field service professionals.”

The T800’s thin, ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold in one hand, and its 8.1" touchscreen provides ample real estate for document viewing and data entry with minimal scrolling. The sunlight-readable LumiBond® 2.0 display delivers a responsive 10-point touch experience along with a 170-degree viewing angle and 16:10 aspect ratio for ideal reading from virtually any angle. Rain, glove and pen (hard-tip stylus + optional digitizer) touch modes provide just the right sensitivity for writing and signing on the tablet, while its rubber-armor exterior creates a non-slip, easy-grip surface that also protects it from drops and shocks.

Field service demands a full shift or more of battery life, and the T800 delivers. Aided by an efficient Intel® AtomTM Processor, the T800 provides the best battery runtime performance in its class with up to 10 hours using its standard battery and an additional 10 hours using a hot-swappable SnapBack battery option. Additional SnapBack options include a 2-in-1 SmartCard and RFID/NFC reader, or 2-in-1 SmartCard and magnetic stripe reader.

Getac continues to make system security a priority by delivering a complete security solution that takes full advantage of advanced Windows 10 security. TPM 2.0 monitors and protects system start-ups to ensure the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system, while BitLocker protects data at rest, in use and in transit. Multifactor authentication options, such as a SmartCard and RFID reader, work in tandem with Microsoft Windows 10 identity protection features, including Microsoft Passport and Credential Guard for additional protection. In the event that the system is ever stolen, optional Absolute DDS will allow it to be disabled remotely.

Ideal for technicians and officers collecting data in the field, the T800 offers a full HD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing, an 8MP rear camera with LED flash for crisp images and video, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and optional 4G for reliable connectivity. The expansion slot can be configured for optional 1D/2D barcode reader, RS232, LAN or Micro SD, providing a true purpose-built solution for a variety of applications. Vehicle docking solutions from Gamber-Johnson and Havis allow tri-pass-through antenna ports to simultaneously connect to high-gain WWAN, WLAN and roof-mounted GPS antennas. Optional Discrete GPS provides high-performance location awareness.

Durability is synonymous with the Getac brand, and the T800 proudly continues that tradition. The T800 is MIL-STD810G and IP65-certified to survive drops up to 6 feet, rain, dust, vibrations, shock and extreme temperatures from -5.8°F to 122°F (operating temperature) and -40°F to 160°F (storage temperature). The T800 is Getac’s most rugged tablet, backed by the industry’s best three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers everything, including accidental damage.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2015 consolidated revenue $28 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information visit getac.com.