Panasonic Canada redefines rugged with new Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 detachable laptop

Engineered to equip the extraordinary, the 12” fully‐rugged 2‐in‐1 laptop offers unparalleled flexibility in even the most demanding and extreme environments

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Panasonic Canada, an industry leading manufacturer of mobile computing solutions built for the way people work, today announced Canadian availability of the Panasonic Toughbook 33, the first fully‐rugged 2‐in‐1 detachable laptop with 3:2 display on the market. Designed in consultation with Toughbook device users from a number of demanding industries including police, fire, government and enterprise professionals, the Toughbook 33 meets MIL‐STD‐810G and IP65 standards to perform in even the most grueling and extreme conditions.

The versatile Toughbook 332‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop provides six flexible usage modes and offers two keyboards to choose from.

Inspired by the hard‐working mobile professionals who have relied on the Toughbook brand for two decades, the 12-inch 2‐in‐1 detachable laptop delivers rugged mobility in a highly customizable package along with a generation of backward compatibility. The groundbreaking 3:2 display makes it even easier to handle, and ideal for workers viewing business applications, like law enforcement officers using Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD). Other benefits of a 3:2 over the standard widescreen includes less vertical scrolling, an aspect ratio that better approximates the feel of 8.5 x 11 paper, and less interference around airbag zones for better vehicle‐occupant safety.

“For 20 years, Toughbook has been committed to developing a product line centered on the demands of the mobile workforce. The Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop is the result of years of research on what the next generation mobile worker needs” said Susan Black, Senior Director of Security and IT Solutions, Panasonic Canada. “With its 3:2 outdoor viewable display and detachable-but-rugged design, the Toughbook 33 can be taken anywhere the mission goes, whether it is in the vehicle or out in the field”.

An evolution of the best‐selling Panasonic Toughbook 31 and Toughbook 20 product lines, the Toughbook 33 is powered by 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 processors and Windows 10 Pro, delivering incredible performance. And to address customer concerns about their Windows 10 migration, Panasonic is pleased to announce that the Toughbook 33 will also be available with a Windows 7 Professional downgrade powered by 6th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. This ensures compatibility with existing deployments thereby helping customers plan for a smoother transition to Windows 10.

The 1200 nit QHD screen incorporates a 15 per cent larger display than any other device in its class and is the highest resolution as well as brightest 2‐in‐1 display in the industry. The combination of an infrared webcam and the Windows Hello application allows customers to use facial recognition, iris scanning or fingerprint scanning for user authentication1,2. The Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop is built for maximum mobility with two twin hot‐swappable batteries that provide 10 hours of life based upon MobileMark® 2014. In addition, the optional Long Life Battery configuration doubles battery life to 20 hours for the most demanding mobile professionals.

The Toughbook 332‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop provides six flexible usage modes and offers two keyboards to choose from to accommodate the unique needs of different mobile professionals.

As for vehicle installations, the Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop is available with two different vehicle docks for new deployments. The first is a tablet vehicle dock. The second is a 2‐in‐1 vehicle dock which utilizes the Premium Keyboard and can be mounted either in the laptop (clamshell) or convertible mode. For Panasonic’s large customer installation base of Toughbook 31 vehicle docks, Panasonic is offering a drop‐in‐ replacement 31 Vehicle Dock Adapter (VDA) with removable Lite Keyboard that offers investment protection for customers who wish to reuse their installed vehicle docks to save precious time and resources. The wide assortment of vehicle docking solutions underscores Panasonic’s commitment to its customers’ diverse needs, recognizing that one size does not fit all and developing the right solution for each.

Panasonic Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop Key Features:

Fully Rugged Design : Magnesium alloy chassis. MIL‐STD‐810G and IP65 all‐weather design in addition to an IP55 digitizer pen for workers that need the highest levels of writing, drawing or signature accuracy in the toughest of weather conditions.

: Magnesium alloy chassis. MIL‐STD‐810G and IP65 all‐weather design in addition to an IP55 digitizer pen for workers that need the highest levels of writing, drawing or signature accuracy in the toughest of weather conditions. Processor & Operating System : Intel® Core™ i5‐7300U vPro™ 2.6GHz Processor (opt. i7‐7600U) Windows 10 Pro 64‐bit Intel® Core™ i5‐6300U vPro™ 2.4GHz Processor (opt. i7‐6600U) Windows 10 Pro 64‐bit with Windows 7 Professional 64‐bit downgrade

: Anti‐Reflective Display : 12.0” 3:2 QHD 2160x1440, capacitive gloved multi-touch with IP55 digitizer stylus pen. Wide view angle display with direct bonding, 1200 nit sunlight‐viewable screen

: 12.0” 3:2 QHD 2160x1440, capacitive gloved multi-touch with IP55 digitizer stylus pen. Wide view angle display with direct bonding, 1200 nit sunlight‐viewable screen Connectivity : Wi‐Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth®, dual pass‐through antenna. Optional dedicated GPS and/or 4G LTE‐Advanced

: Wi‐Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth®, dual pass‐through antenna. Optional dedicated GPS and/or 4G LTE‐Advanced Storage : 256GB SSD with heater (optional 512GB), 8GB onboard RAM (optional 16GB)

: 256GB SSD with heater (optional 512GB), 8GB onboard RAM (optional 16GB) Long Battery Life : 10 hours battery life (optional 20 hours), twin‐battery design for hot‐swap battery replacement

: 10 hours battery life (optional 20 hours), twin‐battery design for hot‐swap battery replacement Cameras : 1080p webcam, 8MP rear camera1

: 1080p webcam, 8MP rear camera1 Windows Hello : Facial recognition, iris scanning or fingerprint scanning1,2

: Facial recognition, iris scanning or fingerprint scanning1,2 Integrated Options : Choice of Barcode or Serial (true) or 2nd USB, Choice of Insertable SmartCard or Contactless SmartCard or Fingerprint readers

: Choice of Barcode or Serial (true) or 2nd USB, Choice of Insertable SmartCard or Contactless SmartCard or Fingerprint readers Backward Compatibility : With the previous generation of Toughbook 31 vehicle docks

: With the previous generation of Toughbook 31 vehicle docks Accessories: Panasonic’s class leading assortment of accessories match the ruggedness of the Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop and all of the ways its diverse customers use it, whether in a vehicle, office or on the go.

For complete product details, please visit: business.panasonic.ca/en/CF-33-CA.html.

Availability

The Panasonic Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop comes with the detachable Premium Keyboard for those looking for the flexibility of a 2‐in‐1 solution, but it can also be purchased as a tablet only. The Panasonic Toughbook 33 2‐in‐1 Detachable Laptop will be available from authorized Panasonic resellers in late May. All Panasonic Toughbook laptops and tablets come standard with the industry’s most comprehensive 3‐year warranty and 24/7 IT support.

Sales inquiries for Panasonic Toughbook mobile computers and tablets should be directed to ToughbookComputers@ca.panasonic.com or 1-866-413-3099.

Besides offering the market leading Toughbook brand, Panasonic Canada helps customers reduce the complexity of deploying and managing mobility projects through its Toughbook ProServices suite of engineering consultations, premier disc imaging, and device deployment services, training, mobility applications and break/fix depot support.

About Panasonic Canada’s Enterprise Solutions Division

The Enterprise Solutions Division delivers a variety of integrated business technology solutions to customers in government, public safety, oil and gas, healthcare, production, education and a wide variety of commercial enterprises, large and small. Offerings include mobile computing, security and surveillance systems, visual display solutions and business communications. Learn more at business.panasonic.ca.

About Panasonic Canada Inc.

Panasonic Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of Panasonic North America, one of the world’s largest producers of electronic and electric products for consumer, business, and industrial use. Information on Panasonic’s Toughbook Notebook solutions can be obtained by visiting business.panasonic.ca.

