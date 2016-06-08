The New Getac B300 Ultra Rugged Notebook is the Fastest, Most Secure and Toughest Notebook in its Class for Mission-Critical Applications

Super-Fast Skylake i7 Processor, Multilayer Security with Windows 10 and TPM 2.0, and Brightest Touchscreen Are Protected by Industry’s Best 5-Year Warrant

IRVINE, CA. — The next-generation B300 ultra-rugged notebook delivers maximum performance and comprehensive security for the most extreme, mission-critical environments. Ideal for military personnel, law enforcement and field technicians, the B300 is Getac’s most rugged laptop, backed by the industry’s best five-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty.

The B300 is the first ultra-rugged notebook that uses Intel’s 6th generation Skylake Core i7 processor to increase computer and GPU performance while reducing power consumption. Dual hot swappable batteries provide up to 30 hours between charges and potentially infinite battery life. The available 13.3" touchscreen display is Getac’s brightest screen at 1400 nits and provides ample real estate for applications with minimal scrolling. Getac’s exclusive QuadraClear direct bonding technology decreases reflectivity and increases screen readability, even in direct sunlight, for greater field productivity. A one-touch feature allows the screen to be viewed with night vision goggles without additional screen filters. The full-sized keyboard is backlit red to avoid silhouetting, an essential feature for officer safety and covert operations.

Getac has prioritized protection against data theft and malicious attacks by delivering a complete security solution in the B300 that takes full advantage of Windows 10 security. TPM 2.0 monitors and protects system start-ups to ensure the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system, while BitLocker protects data at rest, in use and in transit. Multifactor authentication options such as fingerprint and SmartCard reader work in tandem with Microsoft Windows 10 identity protection features, including Windows Hello, Microsoft Passport and Credential Guard for additional protection. In the event that the system is ever stolen, optional Absolute DDS allows it to be disabled remotely.

“The B300 is an ultra-rugged performer that has consistently delivered at the highest level in some of the most dangerous and extreme environments in the world,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “But to address the mounting threat in cyberspace, Getac has taken every precaution by combining several layers of hardware and software security technology to protect against breaches and unauthorized access to sensitive information. By combining this technology with our renowned rugged design, we believe we have created the most durable and secure mobile computing device available.” A full selection of I/O ports and configurable features provide field service technicians with a purpose-built tool to complete their jobs successfully and efficiently. Ports include three USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA, LAN, two serial ports and mic input/audio output. Vehicle docks available from Gamber-Johnson and Havis allow simultaneous connection to high-gain WWAN and WLAN antennas, perfect for military, public safety and in-vehicle applications.

Getac’s flagship B300 is the most rugged notebook the company has ever built, with a magnesium alloy chassis that makes it virtually indestructible. It is MIL-STD 810G- and IP65-certified to survive drops up to six feet, driving rainstorms, dust, sand and extreme temperatures, from -20°F to 140°F (operating temperature) and -40°F to 160°F (storage temperature). It can also be ANSI-certified for use in the most dangerous environments, including hazardous areas where flammable gases are present. A Salt Fog option allows it to be protected from damaging salt corrosion in marine environments. The B300 ultra-rugged notebook is backed by unparelleled service and the industry’s best five-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty, which covers everything, including accidental damage.

