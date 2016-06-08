Visit Telrepco at the CT Police Chiefs Association Annual Meeting & Mini Expo

Telrepco will be at CT Police Chiefs Association Annual Meeting & Mini Expo in Hartford, CT at the Hartford Hilton on Tuesday June 14 from 8am-2pm. We hope you stop by to discuss the products and services Telrepco offers to help you fulfill your department’s mobile computing needs. We will also be raffling off a $100 Visa Gift Card at our table, so make sure you stop by and see us!

Telrepco specializes in ruggedized mobile computer solutions providing new and fully refurbished Panasonic Toughbook mobile laptops and tablets, ruggedized mobile printing solutions, vehicle mounting solutions, Panasonic Arbitrator in-car and body worn camera, Getac ruggedized laptops and tablets, and more! Telrepco is also an authorized warranty repair center for Panasonic Toughbooks, enabling us to handle all of your Toughbook repairs, both in-warranty and out-of-warranty. We also offer many Toughbook support services to lower the total cost of ownership of your Toughbook including extended warranties, trade-in program, upgrades, and more!

Additionally, if you are a government agency that qualifies to purchase off of GSA, be sure to stop by and ask about our GSA contracts which can be utilized to purchase new or refurbished equipment.

For more information on the products and services we offer, visit www.telrepco.com or call us at 800-537-0509 today!

