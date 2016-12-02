The Icee Company selects Getac T800 rugged tablet to streamline sales & service activities and conduct remote online training

Handheld tablet becomes all-in-tne solution for ICEE using fully rugged design, fast processor, integrated features, and large viewing screen in small form factor

IRVINE, Calif.— The ICEE Company will provide its service technicians and sales reps with Getac’s fully rugged T800 tablets to streamline work management processes and conduct remote online training with field staff. This will efficiently reduce the need for service center visits and maximize the time with customers. ICEE selected the Getac T800 because it provided a single solution to the computing and communication needs of its field staff. Beyond capturing service data, the device needed to be rugged, incorporate a fast processor, include a large viewing screen in a small form factor, and a variety of integrated features necessary for field work. ICEE sells more than 500 million of its famous frozen drinks internationally including China, the Middle East, and throughout North America, each year.

“We needed to find an all-inclusive solution that was truly rugged, had a faster processor, and had a large screen to view technical bulletins and training materials,” explains Scott Carter, VP Service Operations at The ICEE Company. “However, it also needed to be light and compact to conduct daily field work operations. The T800 met all our criteria.”

The T800’s integrated barcode reader is used to record product parts used in the field to maintain accurate inventories and eliminate the need for additional devices. The rear camera is used to capture packing slip information and eliminate manual data entry while the front webcam and the 8.1” screen make it ideal for video conferencing and product training. In addition, ICEE field reps have access to WWAN for dispatching jobs and providing service updates, WiFi for synchronizing manual updates, Bluetooth for printing invoices and manuals and GPS for tracking and geo-stamping job visits.

For more information about the Getac T800, visit http://us.getac.com/tablets/T800/features.html

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2015 consolidated revenue $28 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information visit getac.com.