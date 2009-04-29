Oak Lawn, Illinois Police Department Selects SunGard’s OSSI Public Safety Software

The Oak Lawn, Illinois Police Department has selected SunGard’s OSSI Public Safety Suite to provide technology solutions for Police, Fire, 911 and public safety employees (www.sungardps.com/ossi), including Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), and Mobile Computing Technology (MCT) software.

SunGard Public Sector’s Windows-based OSSI suite will provide the Oak Lawn Police Department with a fully integrated public safety software solution that will help the Police Department increase productivity and accountability. Using the Records Management System, investigators can view all related records for open cases, create photo lineups, perform State/NCIC and police-to-police queries and view CAD event history. While in the field, officers can use Mobile Computing to share information in real time, which will help improve response times and increase officer and citizen safety.

