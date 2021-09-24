Avon Protection to showcase integrated protection solutions at DSEI

A world leader in CBRN and ballistic protection, Avon Protection will be showcasing their latest integrated protection solutions at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Exhibition, 14-17th September.

Building on their position at the forefront of CBRN solutions, Avon Protection will be demonstrating their future CBRN capability which includes Avon’s market leading 50 series respirators: alongside helmets, CBRN suits, boots, and gloves.

As an innovative capability provider, Avon Protection understand the unique requirements of the modern warfighter and tactical operator. The future capability on show from Avon Protection demonstrates their continued drive towards fully integrated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This integration between solider equipment provides militaries with the highest level of performance and protection whilst still maintaining operational agility.

Commenting on Avon’s future capability, Justin Hine, Project Director, Avon Protection said:

“Integration is at the core of our capability. We understand the importance of protecting personnel in volatile situations and our world-leading solutions are designed and tested together to ensure the successful integration of the solider systems.”

Steve Elwell, Vice President - Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, Avon Protection commented: “We’re very much looking forward to DSEI 2021. As one of the world’s largest defence and security events, DSEI provides the opportunity for global visitors to meet with our experts and discuss their requirements for integrated solutions. With customers in over 60 countries, Avon has established itself as a leading global brand in CBRN and ballistic technology offering innovative Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products and services across defence and security markets.”

Avon Protection will be exhibiting at DSEI, 14-17th September 2021 on Stand H4-630.