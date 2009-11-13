Insight Technology Sponsors Southern California IDPA Series

LONDONDERRY, NH - Insight Technology, the world’s leading provider of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment, has been named the title sponsor of the monthly International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) matches held in Southern California at the ISI Ranges in Piru. The 2010 matches will be called the Insight Technology IPDA Series and are open to all competitors.

“From the start our IDPA matches have grown in size pulling in shooters from around the state. With the generous support of Insight Technology we hope to break all previous participation records and provide our competitors with an exciting and challenging match structure that will bring even more shooters into the sport,” said Mike Dalton, ISI founder and match director for the series.

Starting in January, the Insight Technology IPDA Series will take place on the fourth Saturday of each month. Shooters will compete for top honors in the IDPA Stock Service Pistol, Enhanced Service Pistol, Stock Revolver, Enhanced Revolver, and Custom Defensive Pistol divisions.

In addition to sponsoring the Insight Technology IPDA Series, the ISI Ranges are also home to several other shooting disciplines including USPSA Practical Shooting, Glock Sport Shooting Foundation and the famed Steel Challenge World Speed Shooting Championships, making it the focal point of organized competition shooting in Southern California.

“We’re proud to partner with ISI Shootists as the title sponsor of their monthly IDPA matches,” said Paul Erhardt of Insight Technology. “Piru is widely recognized as one of the competition pistol shooting hubs in the United States and has a well deserved reputation for competition excellence dating back to the early days of the Southwest Pistol League. We look forward to working with ISI Shootists and this dynamic shooting community.”

For more information on IDPA and the Insight Technology IDPA Series please visit www.isishootists.com. For information on Insight Technology’s full line of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment, visit www.InsightTechGear.com.

About Insight Technology: Insight Technology Incorporated is the leading developer and manufacturer of tactical laser aiming and illumination products, integrated sighting systems, and thermal imaging systems for use by consumers, law enforcement officers and military personnel. Founded in 1988, the company operates its state-of-the-art facility providing highly effective and innovative tactical devices for extreme environments, advancing the effectiveness of the warfighter and first responder. Internationally recognized as exceeding the quality standards of ISO 9001, Insight Technology is located in Londonderry, New Hampshire.