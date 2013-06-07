National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Announces Winner of 2013 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Raffle

Washington, DC—On May 16, with more than 20,000 law enforcement officers and supporters in our nation’s capital, for National Police Week 2013, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund drew the winning raffle ticket for a 2013 Harley-Davidson Ultra-Classic® Electra Glide® Peace Officer Special Edition motorcycle.

And the winner is ... Edwin J. Holmes from Nassau County, New York. Memorial Fund staff called Mr. Holmes to give him the good news. Holmes has been a law enforcement professional for more than 45 years. He spent 34 years as a Nassau County (NY) Police Officer, and for the past 11 years has been employed by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, assigned to the DEA Task Force.

In March, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund launched its annual Harley-Davidson® raffle to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Museum, which is currently under construction adjacent to the Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. For $25, each participant received a raffle ticket and free co-branded Harley-Davidson®/Memorial Fund challenge coin. The raffle and additional donations raised $93,535 for the Museum campaign.

Mr. Holmes received his new Harley-Davidson® on June 2 at the Dover International Speedway® in Dover, DE during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Race. He has purchased four Harley Raffle Tickets each year that the Memorial Fund has held the raffle. Each year Mr. Holmes attends National Police Week in Washington, DC to honor seven of his Nassau County (NY) colleagues whose names are engraved on the Memorial Walls.

For more than a century, Harley-Davidson® Motor Company, Inc. has supplied motorcycles to America’s law enforcement agencies. Each year the Memorial Fund raffles a motorcycle to one lucky winner. Past winners include a Customs and Border Protection agent, a corrections officer, a police chief, a city attorney, a business owner, and a retiree. “Harley-Davidson is proud to partner with the Memorial Fund,” said Steve St. Thomas, Director of Police and Fleet Sales for Harley-Davidson® Motor Company. “This is one of the most successful raffles we are involved with,” he said, “The Memorial Fund does an incredible job.”

With this motorcycle, the Memorial Fund has raised more than $466,000 for the National Law Enforcement Museum, thanks to Harley-Davidson®. “The Memorial Fund is honored to have had Harley-Davidson as a partner for the past seven years,” said Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig Floyd. “The raffle has become an event that many people look forward to each year, and each year it helps to raise funds for the Museum and build support for the Museum campaign,” he added. The combined total of raffle proceeds plus the value of the motorcycles donated bring Harley’s contribution to the Museum campaign to over $600,000.

For more information about the Museum campaign, appropriately named “A Matter of Honor,” and to learn how you can support the Museum, please contact Memorial Fund Acting Senior Director of Development John Shanks at 202-737-8529 or JShanks@nleomf.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, collections, research, and education. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Museum

Authorized by Congress in the year 2000, the 55,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be a mostly underground museum located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, collections, research and education. Museum construction has commenced with a projected opening in 2015. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization established in 1984 and dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.