PoliceOne.com Wins Web Marketing Association’s Standard of Excellence WebAwards

Leading law enforcement resource wins awards in News and Online Community categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Police1.com, the leading online resource for law enforcement training and information, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of two awards in The Web Marketing Association’s 11th annual WebAward Competition for outstanding web site development.

Police1 was awarded the Standard of Excellence in both the News and Online Community categories, scoring high marks in seven evaluation areas: web site design, copywriting, innovation, content, technology, interactivity and ease of use/navigation.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized as an industry-leader in web development and design,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1.com. “This recognition further validates the hard work and energy we’ve put forth toward building Police1 into an invaluable resource that helps officers stay better informed and safer on the job.”

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to set a high standard for Internet marketing and development. Now in its 11th year, the WebAwards is the premier annual web site award competition that names the best web sites in 96 industries while setting the standard of excellence for all web site development.

The Web Marketing Association received more than 2,000 web site submissions from around the globe in over 90 industry categories for this year’s WebAwards. The awards were judged by a team of distinguished independent Internet professionals representing various relevant disciplines of web site development, including members of the media, advertising executives, web site designers, creative directors, content providers and webmasters.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement Web site in the country with more than 189,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 100,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com.

